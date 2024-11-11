Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

How Gibraltar's Hindu community celebrated Diwali

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2024

Over 300 members of the Hindu community in Gibraltar attended Diwali prayers and celebrations at the Hindu Temple.

Worshippers gathered to celebrate the Festival of Lights as they marked the Hindu calendar year entering 2081.

After the pooja and aarti services, the Chairperson of the Gibraltar Hindu Temple, Karuna Malkani, and the President of the Hindu Community of Gibraltar, Sunil Chandiramani, delivered speeches where they shared the meaning of Diwali and wished the community the very best for the coming year.

This was followed by a delicious meal, or langhar, that was served for all attending.

While adults mingled and caught up with their loved ones, the younger members of the community had the opportunity to light up sparklers and celebrate Diwali with friends and parents.

Most Read

Sports

Historic victory for Tyronne Buttigieg as he wins WBC title belt

Sun 10th Nov, 2024

Local News

Alba’s wish comes true

Sat 9th Nov, 2024

Local News

Cormorant Camber Boat Owners Club seeks approval for marina expansion to add 22 new berths

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

As investing becomes mainstream, GFSC issues sage advice to youngsters

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

Rock ‘set fair’ for success despite UK ‘in a real mess’ – Lord Marland

Thu 7th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
‘No Fear’ for adventurer Pancho Campo in charity talk

11th November 2024

Features
Mónica González releases debut book ‘Torn Hearts’

11th November 2024

Features
Sharing an interest in art films, and the Gibraltar Film Society in 1970s

9th November 2024

Features
Local musician Keith Vinnicombe to hold concert in aid of Calpe House

7th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024