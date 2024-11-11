How Gibraltar's Hindu community celebrated Diwali

Over 300 members of the Hindu community in Gibraltar attended Diwali prayers and celebrations at the Hindu Temple.

Worshippers gathered to celebrate the Festival of Lights as they marked the Hindu calendar year entering 2081.

After the pooja and aarti services, the Chairperson of the Gibraltar Hindu Temple, Karuna Malkani, and the President of the Hindu Community of Gibraltar, Sunil Chandiramani, delivered speeches where they shared the meaning of Diwali and wished the community the very best for the coming year.

This was followed by a delicious meal, or langhar, that was served for all attending.

While adults mingled and caught up with their loved ones, the younger members of the community had the opportunity to light up sparklers and celebrate Diwali with friends and parents.