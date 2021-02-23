Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Feb, 2021

How to bring the ceramics trend into your home

By Press Association
23rd February 2021

By Liz Connor
Thanks to Instagram, interiors trend inspiration is never far away. First we had Millennial pink walls, and then came the obsession with velvet. But right now, ceramics are getting all of the limelight.

The craft scene is flourishing, and pottery has emerged from car boot sales and second-hand shops and into the realm of luxury interiors. Gracing our curated side tables, bringing some joie de vivre to our tableware and adding a simple hand-thrown touch to our floral arrangements, ceramics are all the rage for spring.

So, if you’re looking for a simple and inexpensive way to update your home, here are a few ticks and tips for bringing some fun and quirky style statements into the mix.

1. Buy a statement vase
Spring is a wonderful time to have fresh flowers in your home and updating your space with a ceramic vase will not only serve a function, but it also acts like a beautiful sculpture.

2. Clear out your odd mugs
Many of us have a kitchen cupboard that’s filled with mismatched, chipped and faded mugs that we’ve collected over the years. Lockdown is a great excuse to have a declutter and treat yourself to some new earthenware that actually sparks joy – after all, we’re spending so much more time in our kitchens right now.

3. Update your tiling
If you’ve got a bigger budget to play with, you could look at bringing some statement ceramics into your kitchen. Simply updating your splashback can really bring a touch of personality to your home, without needing to rip out all your units and start again.

Ceramic wall tiles are fast becoming an interiors favourite as a more wallet-friendly alternative to marble or granite styles that have been popular in recent years. An eclectic print is a playful way to add impact to a white kitchen, and you can make a focal point of an alcove by tiling in a statement splashback.

The key here is to choose bold tile designs in a contrasting colour to the rest of the kitchen, to add extra impact.

4. Light it up
Whether you live in a city loft apartment or a country cottage, lighting is often the key to making a house feel like a home. A ceramic table lamp can add some wow factor to any living room.

If you’re picking up a statement lamp, make sure your lampshade is a single colour, and partner with simple accessories, like coffee table books or small trinkets, so the base can do the talking.

5. Go antiques hunting
Going antiquing is really fun – it’s kind of like a treasure hunt, as you never know what you might find. Boot fairs and charity shops might be closed right now, but you can still hunt for hidden gems on online marketplaces.

From ceramic jars and jugs, to figurines and bowls, you can find just about anything on the internet, whether you’re after some pottery made in England or fine china from further afield.

The great thing about buying pre-loved ceramics is that you’ll have a totally unique piece too, that none of your friends are likely to have in their homes.

6. Do it yourself
The great thing about the ceramics scene is that the more hand-crafted and imperfect your pieces look, the better. So, you might want to have a go at making your own pinch pots, bowls and plant pots at home instead.

Roll up your sleeves and get messy. Not only will you create your own one-of-a-kind object for your home, but having a creative hobby can help to pass those dull lockdown weekends.
(PA)

