Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Howes presents charity cheques after gruelling 109km race

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2019

Ian Howes, who recently completed the Half Marathon Des Sables [HMDS] event in Fuerteventura, presented cheques, each for the sum of £2,000 to Autism Support Gibraltar and Actionaid.

The HMDS is a self-sufficient race of three stages over four days, covering a distance of 109Km within a set time while also enduring rough, volcanic and dessert terrain.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the ASG was Anne Macquisten.

“Ian has been a great advocate for Autism Support Gibraltar and his commitment to raise funds for local charities has been tireless. His efforts and very generous contribution to ASG will help us enormously in our work to continue supporting those affected by autism and to raise awareness,” she said.

Conchita Triay of Actionaid said she was “…happy to receive this generous donation which will support some of the charity’s great work throughout the world.”

Mr Howes expressed his “heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the individuals and corporate entities who in any manner have supported this event and to Gibraltar Orthopaedic and Medical Clinic for sponsoring my entry fee.”

