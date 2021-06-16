Huge blow for businesses as UK extends lockdown
There’s something that everyone wants. More than so-called ‘Freedom Day’ in England. To be safe. This week Boris Johnson told us what we all already knew. That the planned full unlocking of England has been delayed by a month. For some industries, like entertainment and hospitality, it will have been a huge blow but surely...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here