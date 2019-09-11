Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Huge crowd in Barcelona in march supporting Catalonia's secession from Spain

REUTERS/Albert Gea

By Press Association
11th September 2019

By Joseph Wilson, Associated Press

Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards who support the secession of Catalonia gathered in Barcelona on the region's main holiday just weeks before a highly anticipated verdict in a case against 12 leaders of the separatist movement.

Supporters of Catalan secession came from all parts of the wealthy north eastern region to its main city.

Many carried flags or wore T-shirts supporting Catalan independence as they met for the rally in a large public square.

The September 11 holiday memorialises the fall of Barcelona in the Spanish War of Succession in 1714.

Since 2012, it has become the date of massive rallies for the region's secessionist movement.

The Barcelona police said that around 600,000 people turned out for the event.

Polls and the most recent election results show that the region's 7.5 million residents are roughly equally split between those in favour and those against breaking with the rest of Spain.

Spain's caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, who has tried to thaw tensions with Catalonia since taking power last year, wrote on Twitter that "Today should be a day for all Catalans.

"For the path of dialogue within the Constitution, harmonious coexistence, respect and understanding."

This year's rally comes while a dozen leaders of Catalonia's 2017 failed attempt to secede await a verdict from the Supreme Court on charges that include rebellion.

They face spending several years behind bars if found guilty, and a heavy punishment would most likely spark public protests in Catalonia.

The verdict is expected this month or next.

The movement, however, is going through its most difficult period since separatist sentiment was fuelled by the previous decade's economic difficulties, from which Spain has only recovered in recent years.

The pro-secession political parties have yet to agree on what the response to a guilty verdict by the Supreme Court should be.

That has earned the criticism of the leading grassroots groups which have fuelled the secessionist drive.

Regional Catalan president Quim Torra says a guilty verdict would provide an opportunity to make another push for independence, without specifying how that could be carried out.

"The objective of independence should be the horizon of this country after the verdict," he said in a recent interview on Catalan public television.

Other separatist politicians think the best move is to call regional elections in an attempt to increase their representation in the regional parliament and focus on gaining the backing of more than half of Catalans.

But some activists have accused all their political leaders of not taking concrete steps to achieve their goal.

Radical activists recently expressed their anger by throwing rubbish and excrement on the doors of the offices of pro-secession parties.

Most Read

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

Divers remove net from New Flame wreck off Europa Point

Mon 9th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

School gates to open earlier

Mon 9th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain's Sanchez, Podemos suggest more talks to avoid looming election

11th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Huge crowd in Barcelona in march supporting Catalonia's secession from Spain

11th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Harry seals £1bn gilts deal on city brokers' 9/11 charity day

11th September 2019

UK/Spain News
British woman becomes oldest to sail solo around world non-stop and unassisted

11th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019