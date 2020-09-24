Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Sep, 2020

Human error behind Gib-wide blackout, GEA says

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
24th September 2020

Human error was behind a power outage that left most of Gibraltar without electricity for about an hour on Thursday afternoon.

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority said the power outage occurred during checks at its North Mole Power Station.

“One of the systems which provides power to all the auxiliaries of the running generators was accidentally taken offline, caused by human error, resulting in the loss of two generators which at the time were generating about 80% of Gibraltar’s power needs,” the authority said.

“The remaining power generators on line which were supplying power at the time were not able to compensate for the loss, thus resulting in a black out.”

“No fault was identified on the system and therefore power was restored as safely and as soon as possible.”

“The Gibraltar Electricity Authority apologises to all customers affected for any inconvenience caused.”

