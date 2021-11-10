Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Nov, 2021

Hundreds march for ‘Justice for Carolina’

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
10th November 2021

Hundreds of people marched down Main Street on Wednesday evening in a powerful protest four years after the death of Carolina Lishman, calling for an independent inquiry into the handling of the controversial case. Carolina was stabbed 12 times by her husband Real Lishman in their family home in November 2017 in front of their...

