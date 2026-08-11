Hundreds of riders gather for Harley-Davidson rally

Around 500 motorcyclists from across Europe rode into Gibraltar on Saturday to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the annual Harley-Davidson rally organised by the Harley-Davidson Club Gibraltar.

Riders travelled from as far afield as Wales, Germany, Belgium and Spain for the event, which transformed Casemates Square into a showcase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as visitors and locals gathered to admire the machines and meet riders from across the continent.

The event began with a motorcycle display in Casemates Square before participants headed off on a Rock tour, taking in Gibraltar's landmarks and scenic routes. Riders later made their way to the Harley-Davidson Club Gibraltar clubhouse for an afternoon party featuring live music, hot food and drinks.

Entertainment throughout the afternoon was provided by Jukebox Fever, Come In Leon and the TCB Band, before presentations brought the day's programme to a close.

The rally was supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Motorcycle Federation, with Prostate Cancer Gibraltar also represented among the event's supporters.

In a message shared on social media, the Royal Gibraltar Police welcomed the visiting riders to Gibraltar.

The RGP said: "A very warm welcome to the hundreds of riders from across Europe visiting #Gibraltar today for the annual Harley-Davidson rally, organised and hosted by HDC Gibraltar."

"Enjoy your stay on the Rock, and safe onward riding to everyone."

The annual rally has become an opportunity for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts from different parts of Europe to come together in Gibraltar, combining touring, live entertainment and social events while strengthening ties between the local club and visiting riders.

Gallery by Johnny Bugeja