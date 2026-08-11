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Tue 11th Aug, 2026

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Features

Roxana Vilerio: 'We are women, we are free and we are independent'

By Maria Jesus Corrales
11th August 2026

Mrs Gibraltar contestant No.5, Roxana Vilerio, is proud of herself taking part in the competition. She believes that this pageant has helped her rediscover herself, describing it as an experience that builds confidence, independence and lasting friendships. 

This is the second time she has entered the contest, having first competed in 2023. 

"It was an incredible experience," she said. 

Roxana said one of the most rewarding aspects of the competition was seeing the personal growth of the contestants throughout the process. 

"What I like the most about the contest is to see how women grow, how they have more confidence and become more independent," she said. 

"It's a beautiful thing to experience, especially when you see it from the inside." 

Having followed the Mrs Gibraltar competition for around 15 years, she said taking part had given her a completely different perspective. 

"It is not the same to see it from the outside as to experience it from the inside," she said. 

"You also grow in your confidence." 

She said the experience was about much more than the competition itself, with contestants supporting each other throughout the journey. 

"There are many times, for example in the rehearsals, that one arrives who has had a bit of a bad day and can vent," she said. 

"Among all of us, we give support and advice." 

"It is a safe place where you can talk about anything, and you will always have support." 

Roxana said the competition offered an important opportunity for women who often spend much of their lives caring for others. 

"We are already women of a certain age, with experience in life," she said. 

"My message would be to try." 

"We reach a certain age, we are mothers, we are workers and we are women in our homes too." 

"We are so focused on helping others and supporting our relatives and our children that we forget we are people too." 

"We are women, we are free and we are independent, and these are things that we forget because we are so attached to others." 

"In a contest like this, you learn a lot about yourself." 

"You rediscover yourself and realise that you deserve your time, and you should always go for your dreams." 

Away from the competition, Roxana balances family life with a career in construction, working in her father's company, while also pursuing modelling. 

She is the mother of three teenage children. 

"The truth is that between work and everything, I am busy," she said. 

"I also do modelling, which started more as a hobby, but in recent years it has become more than a hobby. It has taken me a long way and I am doing very well." 

Looking back on the experience, Roxana said the friendships formed during the competition had been one of its greatest rewards. 

"Thank you very much to my colleagues for making everything so special," she said. 

"The group we have had this year has been fantastic." 

"We have got to know each other as women, not as mothers and not as workers." 

"I am very grateful for the group we have had, and I hope we can maintain the friendship." 

 

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