Hundreds protest outside No.6 over ‘shambles’ pollution levy
By Gabriella Peralta and Nathan Barcio A Budget measure to introduce a pollution tax for older vehicles was reversed within hours on Monday amid public outrage that culminated in a loud impromptu protest outside No.6 Convent Place in the evening. The measure sought to introduce a £10 weekly levy on vehicles older than 10 years...
