Husband and wife mark diamond wedding anniversary with £5,000 donation to GHA

A husband and wife gifted £5,000 to the Gibraltar Health Authority after receiving donations in lieu of presents as they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

William and Sylvia Leay donated the money as a gesture of thanks to the GHA for the treatment afforded to Mr Leay when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

They asked for the money to be split equally between the Ambulance and A&E Department, and the Critical Care Unit at St Bernard’s Hospital.

In a letter to the Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, the couple explained how grateful they are for the way in which the staff at A&E and CCU treated them after Mr Leay suffered from a cardiac arrest whilst being triaged at A&E.

“I am extremely grateful to Mr and Mrs Leay for their very generous personal donation to the GHA,” Ms Sacramento said.

“I would also like to wish Mr and Mrs Leay a very happy anniversary and wish them all the very best and many more years of health and happiness together.”