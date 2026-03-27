Hydration and nutrition week held at Mount Alvernia

GHA Elderly Residential Services recently held ‘Hydration and Nutrition Week’ at Mount Alvernia to promote the importance of good hydration and healthy eating among residents.

Residents were served a special tea aimed at highlighting the value of balanced diets, healthy snacks and nutritious smoothies, with a range of healthy foods and refreshments prepared to support health and hydration.

The event was intended both as an educational initiative and a social occasion, underlining Mount Alvernia’s continued focus on supporting the health and wellbeing of residents.

Gibraltar Health Authority Director General Paul Bosio said: “I would like to thank ERS, the activities team, kitchen staff and nurses for organising such a valuable get together which also served to focus on important issues such as wellbeing, healthy living and healthy eating for elderly persons. As on other occasions when we have organised Hydration and Nutrition Week, the welcoming atmosphere ensured that the residents also enjoyed themselves in what was a very lively and engaging occasion.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Hydration and Nutrition Week is always a great occasion at Mount Alvernia when our senior citizens can learn more about maintaining good nutrition in an enjoyable social setting, and where important messaging about health and wellbeing can be reinforced and shared with residents to great effect. I am delighted that residents had a terrific time.”