Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘I am not giving up’ on deal for Gibraltar, CM says

Archive image

By Chronicle Staff
16th October 2020

Negotiations for an agreement on Gibraltar’s future relations with the EU continued throughout this week, with the Gibraltar Government insisting a deal was still possible even as talks on the wider UK-EU deal reached breaking point.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a halt to the talks with the EU, negotiating teams from Gibraltar, the UK and Spain continued to pour over the “very complex” details of a potential agreement that seeks to guarantee frontier fluidity for people and goods after December 31.

The first round of talks on Wednesday in Gibraltar continued on Thursday in the Campo, but even after those rounds the work continued in Gibraltar, Madrid and London.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has previously stated that a deal for Gibraltar is possible even if there is no wider UK-EU agreement, a position that was echoed too here by the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

“This is not easy, but it is still do-able,” Mr Picardo said on Friday.

“I am not giving up and I believe a deal is possible.”

“Whilst the clock is ticking, I will be ready to negotiate to bring home a positive result for Gibraltar and - therefore - also for the region around us.”

“All the Gibraltar team and the Deputy Chief Minister and I continue to work as hard as possible to try to make this deal a reality within the confines of everyone's respective red lines.”

“I will be briefing the Cabinet on Monday as well, I expect, as Opposition colleagues represented by the Leader of the Opposition and Ms Hassan Nahon.”

Most Read

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

Rate of increase key factor in virus response as cases hit third record high in as many days

Thu 15th Oct, 2020

Local News

Governor opens a vital piece of tarmac

Thu 15th Oct, 2020

Local News

Latest Covid figures push active cases to over 100

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Local News

Royal Navy intervenes as Spanish Customs tries to board boat off Europa Point

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘People are not listening’ to Covid-19 rules, Commissioner says

16th October 2020

Local News
Priscilla Sacramento to discuss novel in cross-Strait cultural exchange

16th October 2020

Local News
AquaGib enhances paperless operation with digital forms

16th October 2020

Local News
UK reaffirms sovereignty pledge to Gibraltar in UN speech

16th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020