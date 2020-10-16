‘I am not giving up’ on deal for Gibraltar, CM says

Negotiations for an agreement on Gibraltar’s future relations with the EU continued throughout this week, with the Gibraltar Government insisting a deal was still possible even as talks on the wider UK-EU deal reached breaking point.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a halt to the talks with the EU, negotiating teams from Gibraltar, the UK and Spain continued to pour over the “very complex” details of a potential agreement that seeks to guarantee frontier fluidity for people and goods after December 31.

The first round of talks on Wednesday in Gibraltar continued on Thursday in the Campo, but even after those rounds the work continued in Gibraltar, Madrid and London.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has previously stated that a deal for Gibraltar is possible even if there is no wider UK-EU agreement, a position that was echoed too here by the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

“This is not easy, but it is still do-able,” Mr Picardo said on Friday.

“I am not giving up and I believe a deal is possible.”

“Whilst the clock is ticking, I will be ready to negotiate to bring home a positive result for Gibraltar and - therefore - also for the region around us.”

“All the Gibraltar team and the Deputy Chief Minister and I continue to work as hard as possible to try to make this deal a reality within the confines of everyone's respective red lines.”

“I will be briefing the Cabinet on Monday as well, I expect, as Opposition colleagues represented by the Leader of the Opposition and Ms Hassan Nahon.”