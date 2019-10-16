Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Ian Howes looks forward to next running challenge

By Eyleen Gomez
16th October 2019

Ian Howes has returned from his half-marathon des sables Fuerteventura in Canary Island and is now focused on his next challenge a 70km run in Spain. However, before he embarks on that challenge, which he will complete with his wife Monique, he told the Chronicle more about his recent epic 120km half-marathon des sables Fuerteventura....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Opinion & Analysis

Fabian Picardo’s project fear

Tue 15th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Spain highlights 'Brexit opportunity' for Gib and Campo, but underlines sovereignty stance too

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Fresh disruption at Gib airport over ATC staffing issues

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Ian Howes looks forward to next running challenge

16th October 2019

Local News
New PCC is inaugurated

15th October 2019

Local News
Online gaming company William Hill pledges £30,000 for Calpe House

15th October 2019

Opinion & Analysis
The reality of urban regeneration and the Housing Act

15th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019