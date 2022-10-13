Illustrator Eleanor Dobbs to hold ‘Lest We Forget’ illustration workshop

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust is collaborating with Illustrator Eleanor Dobbs from the Rock Retreat to hold an illustration workshop in the lead up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

The theme ‘Lest We Forget’ aims to shed light on the memory of fallen Gibraltarian soldiers who were involved in the war effort in the World Wars of the last century.

“We will be sharing their stories and reproducing their photographs as sketches,” said a statement from the GHT.

The workshop will be held on Thursday November 10 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm in the Main Guard.

The workshop also supports Reading Force, a charity which brings together forces’ families in UK and overseas through reading and storytelling.

The GHT are encouraging forces’ families in Gibraltar to take part.

Participants are invited to bring photographs of their own family members to reproduce, however images provided by the GHT will be available.

The workshop is open to all ages and children must be accompanied by an adult.

A contribution of £8 is to be donated to Reading Force and to the Heritage Trust upon registration or at the workshop.

Register interest via email to exec@gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi