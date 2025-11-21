Immersive 360 performance set for Christmas Festival of Lights tonight

Tonight the Christmas lights will be switched on at Casemates Square during an immersive 360 performance organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA).

Two identical shows will be held at 6.30pm and 8.30pm this evening.

The shows, described as an immersive 360-degree experience designed for audiences of all ages, will have festive light displays, artificial snow, a visit from Santa Claus, and a fireworks display.

Both shows will last no more than 60 minutes, with entry to Casemates Square solely via Market Place.

Each show will host 3,500 people with queues opening well in advance of their respective gate and event times.

Giovanella Vinales, GCS Head of Events, told the Chronicle the event has grown over the last few years.

“Remember when we used to do it in John Mac Square. Then that started growing, and then we moved down here because Government wanted to make the event bigger and better,” she said.

With preparations ongoing for several months, the team worked with scriptwriter Hannah Mifsud for the show, The Elf, the Cat and the Christmas Star, alongside Gib Media, Stylos, and Yalta Dance.

Both shows, scheduled for this weekend, will be identical in every respect, including the cast, music, fireworks, and even artificial snow for a Christmas touch.

“We’re having two lots of fireworks. We're having two of everything,” said Ms Vinales.

“Each show is identical in everything, the cast, the music, the fireworks, the snow, Father Christmas, every single thing.”

Event organisers expect up to 3,500 people per show, with dedicated accessibility arrangements.

“The SNDO will manage a separate entrance for those with disability passes and will also oversee the wheelchair platform,” said Ms Vinales.

She added that the platform at the event site will offer “a brilliant view of the stage, the fireworks”.

Director of GAMPA, Tanya Santini McClelland, explained that the event will open with the Youth Choir.

The main show will follow, which consists of short story.

“It's a lovely story written by Hannah Mifsud, which will delight children and adults alike,” Ms Santini McClelland said.

“It centres around an elf that was left behind by Santa last year, and she has made some friends here in Casements throughout the year that she's been here, left behind in Casements.”

“There's a lot, a lot of magical moments, and we hope to take the audience through a magical journey.”

“GAMPA together with Stylos and Yalta Dance and Gib Media have put on a spectacular show. There's tons of special effects surprises and something that I'm sure the whole of Gibraltar will enjoy.”

As for surprises, “maybe a special visit by a special someone,” she hinted.

She also added that GAMPA is very honoured to be trusted with this huge event.

“I’d like to thank my cast who have worked immensely hard for preparing for this for months and months,” she said.

“For Gib Media, they are an excellent team. We've worked very, very closely with them for many productions, but this one, I think, is the biggest one to date, as you can see, just by the size of the stage.”

“It's a very, very ambitious project which brings together a lot of elements, because there's acting, there's dancing, there's technical elements, the surprises, everything, all, all in one show.”

She added that it takes a lot of people to invest months of hard work for a show like this.

For those who cannot make it to Casemates, GBC will be broadcasting the show live as from 6.30pm.

INFO:

Both shows will be identical and will last no more than 60 minutes, entry into Casemates Square via Market Place only.

Both shows will have capacity for 3,500 people.

Show one: Gates will open at 5.30pm, with the event running from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. The queue at Market Place will open from 4.30pm.

Show two: Gates will open at 8pm, with the event running from 8.30pm to 9.30pm. The queue at Market Place will open from 6.30pm.