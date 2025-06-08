In both Houses of the UK Parliament, ‘steadfast support’ for Gibraltar and commitment to treaty ‘as soon as possible’

In both Houses of the UK Parliament last week, the UK Government reaffirmed its “steadfast support” for Gibraltar and its commitment to concluding a UK/EU treaty for the Rock’s future relationship with the bloc “as soon as possible”.

The statements in the House of Commons and the House of Lords also reaffirmed that the UK would only conclude a treaty that protected Gibraltar’s British sovereignty and military autonomy, and which the Gibraltar Government was content with.

The statements, in response to parliamentary questions, came against the backdrop of another round of negotiation in London.

Last Thursday, standing in for Chief Minister Fabian Picardo who was in London for the talks, Business Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez told the annual dinner of the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association that agreement was “closer than ever”.

Yet despite wide speculation that a deal is imminent, there is no confirmation that negotiators have successfully concluded the prolonged talks.

The speculation is fuelled by concern on both sides of the border that the current status quo and uncertainty about the treaty cannot continue indefinitely.

After meeting the UK Minister for Europe, Stephen Doughty, in London last Thursday, the Cross Frontier Gorup, which represents business and labour organisations on both sides of the border, again underlined the urgent need for a resolution to the negotiation.

Manuel Triano, from Spanish union CCOO, said the current situation had “an expiry date”.

The entry into force of the EU’s new Entry/Exit System later this year “means this cannot drag out”, he said.

Mr Triano acknowledged the goodwill on all sides in the negotiation but said that despite that political consensus, “this is a treaty of significant technical complexity because there is no precedent in the EU”.

A day after meeting the Cross Frontier Group, Mr Doughty was asked in the Commons about the treaty by Blake Stephenson, the Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire.

Mr Doughty, who met Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and Spain’s state secretary for Europe, Fernando Sampedro, in Madrid earlier this year, said all sides had agreed to conclude the treaty negotiation “as soon as possible”.

“The UK Government is steadfast in its support for Gibraltar and will only conclude an agreement that protects sovereignty, UK military autonomy, and prosperity,” he said in a written response to Mr Stephenson’s question.

“We are working closely alongside the Government of Gibraltar and will only agree to terms with which the Government of Gibraltar is content.”

The same message had been delivered a day earlier in the Lords, where the Ulster Unionist Party peer Lord Empey asked about the implications of the wider UK/EU reset agreement on the Gibraltar negotiation.

“The strengthening of the UK/EU relationship is an important development, as we work with the Government of Gibraltar to conclude a UK/EU treaty in respect of Gibraltar which protects sovereignty and UK military autonomy, and which secures future prosperity for Gibraltar,” said Baronness Chapman of Darlington, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“All parties involved agree on the importance of finalising an agreement as soon as possible.”

