In colourful terms, Perez Reverte says Gibraltar ‘will never be Spanish’

The prominent Spanish author and former war correspondent, Arturo Perez Reverte, had a colourful response when asked on Thursday night if Gibraltar would ever be Spanish.

In clear terms that do not bear translating, he said: “Gibraltar no va ser español en la p*ta vida.”

And he went on.

“That can never be Spanish, ever. It’s impossible,” he said.

“It can’t be, and perhaps it even shouldn’t be.”

Mr Perez Reverte was answering questions at the end of a conversation event with the journalist Jesus Vigorra in the Teatro Florida in Algeciras, with the city's Partido Popular mayor and senator, Jose Ignacio Landaluce, among the dignitaries in the front row.

“You have to earn things, deserve them, work for them, have clarity, decisiveness, courage,” the writer went on.

“Gibraltar provides food for an area that without it would be in ruin.”

“Gibraltar is good for this region.”

“What are we going to do, wave Spanish flags at this stage of the game? No.”

Mr Perez Reverte is the author of several books set in this region, including La Reina del Sur, about drug trafficking, and El Italiano, about the Italian human torpedo attacks on Gibraltar during World War II.