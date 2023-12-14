Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

In colourful terms, Perez Reverte says Gibraltar ‘will never be Spanish’

Image via Onda Algeciras

By Chronicle Staff
14th December 2023

The prominent Spanish author and former war correspondent, Arturo Perez Reverte, had a colourful response when asked on Thursday night if Gibraltar would ever be Spanish.

In clear terms that do not bear translating, he said: “Gibraltar no va ser español en la p*ta vida.”

And he went on.

“That can never be Spanish, ever. It’s impossible,” he said.

“It can’t be, and perhaps it even shouldn’t be.”

Mr Perez Reverte was answering questions at the end of a conversation event with the journalist Jesus Vigorra in the Teatro Florida in Algeciras, with the city's Partido Popular mayor and senator, Jose Ignacio Landaluce, among the dignitaries in the front row.

“You have to earn things, deserve them, work for them, have clarity, decisiveness, courage,” the writer went on.

“Gibraltar provides food for an area that without it would be in ruin.”

“Gibraltar is good for this region.”

“What are we going to do, wave Spanish flags at this stage of the game? No.”

Mr Perez Reverte is the author of several books set in this region, including La Reina del Sur, about drug trafficking, and El Italiano, about the Italian human torpedo attacks on Gibraltar during World War II.

Most Read

Local News

RGP officer accused of unauthorised disclosure of police data

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Features

Miss Gibraltar 2024 contestants select their numbers

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Features

The Primal run - a shopping Mecca

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Albares says ‘absurd’ to exclude airport from UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Local News

GHA confirms death from Legionnaire’s disease

Tue 12th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Bank of England keeps interest rates at 15-year-high

14th December 2023

UK/Spain News
Sunak faces new year showdown with Tories over Rwanda policy after Commons win

13th December 2023

UK/Spain News
Sunak apologises to bereaved families as he appears before Covid inquiry

11th December 2023

UK/Spain News
High-profile politicians’ private conversations compromised by Russia, MPs told

7th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023