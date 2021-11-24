In Common’s session, CM says UK/EU agreement on Gib ‘possible by end of year’
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Wednesday that an agreement between the UK and the European Union on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the bloc was possible “before the end of the year”. In doing so, he was echoing the comments of Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, who last week also said a deal could...
