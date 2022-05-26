In legislative session, MPs pass ‘pivotal and historic’ law on British Sign Language
British Sign Language has become an official language in Gibraltar after legislation was unanimously approved in Parliament on Wednesday. The new law provides for the promotion and facilitation of the use of British Sign Language by public authorities and requires guidance for its use. The Bill was presented by the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento,...
