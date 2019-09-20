Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

In Madrid briefing, Barclay highlights Gibraltar and the importance of a Brexit deal

REUTERS/Sergio Perez

By Cristina Cavilla
20th September 2019

If the UK crashes out of the EU without a withdrawal agreement, supporting Gibraltar would be a top priority for the UK Government, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said yesterday in Madrid, as he insisted that the Rock is one of the key issues that illustrate the importance of securing a deal. The Cabinet Minister, who...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

Two RHIB sightings at sea trigger security response

Wed 18th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
For ancient mariners, Gibraltar was home to the Gorgon Medusa

20th September 2019

Local News
Ageing population means extra polling station for October 17 election

20th September 2019

Brexit
In Madrid briefing, Barclay highlights Gibraltar and the importance of a Brexit deal

20th September 2019

Features
Danube Cruise discovering the Balkans

19th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019