Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

In no deal planning, Gibraltar faces reality of ‘alternative, unattractive’ post-Brexit world

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
2nd February 2022

In planning for the possibility that talks on a UK-EU treaty for the Rock could fail, the Gibraltar Government, in close partnership with the UK, is leaving nothing to chance. For months now, ministers and government officials have been assessing in minute detail all the ramifications of Gibraltar leaving the EU without a bespoke deal...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man in early 80s dies from Covid-19, Govt says

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiating teams set for ‘hybrid’ fifth round of talks

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

Over 4,200 Covid cases detected in January, but hospitalisations remain low

Tue 1st Feb, 2022

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Bavaria produce two wins against Sloggers as cricket heads into its fourth day of action today

2nd February 2022

Sports
Crucial points at stake this evening

2nd February 2022

Features
Michelle Rugeroni launches ‘On the sofa with Rouge’ podcast

1st February 2022

Sports
Athletics - Gibraltar athletes split between Gibraltar and Seville races

1st February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022