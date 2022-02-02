In no deal planning, Gibraltar faces reality of ‘alternative, unattractive’ post-Brexit world
In planning for the possibility that talks on a UK-EU treaty for the Rock could fail, the Gibraltar Government, in close partnership with the UK, is leaving nothing to chance. For months now, ministers and government officials have been assessing in minute detail all the ramifications of Gibraltar leaving the EU without a bespoke deal...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here