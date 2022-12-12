In ‘no deal’ scenario, new EU system will bring tech-driven change to border
A new automated EU immigration system due to enter into force next May will further complicate border fluidity between Gibraltar and Spain in the event UK/EU treaty talks end in no deal. The Gibraltar Government has previously warned that a hard border could lead to delays “extending to several hours” due to “systematic and thorough”...
