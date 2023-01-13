Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Jan, 2023

In Parliamentary exchange, insight into Rooke project structure

By Brian Reyes
13th January 2023

The complex structure used to finance and build the Rooke elderly residential home is designed under the National Economic Plan to ensure Gibraltar obtains value for money by avoiding runaway construction costs, Sir Joe Bossano said, dismissing as “nonsense” GSD concerns that it amounted to “de facto government borrowing”. Details of the mechanism used to...

