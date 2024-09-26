Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

In police interviews, defendant in child sexual abuse case ‘categorically’ denied allegations

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
26th September 2024

The defendant in a child sexual abuse case “categorically” denied committing the offences when he was interviewed by detectives investigating the allegations against him. Graham Southwell, 63, of Varyl Begg Estate, a former security guard, handyman and charity volunteer, faces 20 charges including rape, sexual activity with a child and causing, encouraging or assisting a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Rucksack bomb scare shuts off Kingsway Tunnel

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Chained outside No.6, a mother appeals for help for daughter 

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Local News

Defendant was ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’, child sex abuse trial hears

Wed 25th Sep, 2024

UK/Spain News

Spanish judge proposes trial for seven arrested in Spain after Eastern beach shooting incident

Tue 24th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Defendant was ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’, child sex abuse trial hears

25th September 2024

Local News
Gibraltar Photographic Society exhibition officially opens

24th September 2024

Local News
Loreto Convent marks International Day of Peace

24th September 2024

Local News
GFRS begins industrial action

24th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024