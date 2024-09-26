In police interviews, defendant in child sexual abuse case ‘categorically’ denied allegations
The defendant in a child sexual abuse case “categorically” denied committing the offences when he was interviewed by detectives investigating the allegations against him. Graham Southwell, 63, of Varyl Begg Estate, a former security guard, handyman and charity volunteer, faces 20 charges including rape, sexual activity with a child and causing, encouraging or assisting a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here