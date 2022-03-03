In the pouring rain, Gibraltar strolls for peace
Hundreds of people walked in the pouring rain on Thursday evening in solidarity with Ukraine, following the Russian invasion. From the Piazza to Casemates, Ukrainians in Gibraltar, friends and supporters called for peace. The ‘Stroll for Peace’ saw people wave the Ukrainian flag and amid the flags of blue and yellow was a Belarus republic...
