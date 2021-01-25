Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

In troubled times, Port of Gibraltar offers lifeline to maritime trade

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
25th January 2021

The Port of Gibraltar has sustained a steady flow of business since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, applying strict public health protocols to facilitate vital operations and a humanitarian lifeline for its key customers. As sectors such as the cruise industry ground to a halt and ports shut their doors to foreign vessels, Gibraltar’s...

