In TVE interview, CM insists he remains ‘very optimistic’ treaty will be agreed
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Thursday night he remained “very optimistic” that negotiators would agree a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, stressing the remaining work was of a very technical nature to ensure no party’s red lines were crossed. Mr Picardo was speaking on Spanish state broadcaster TVE’s late-night current affairs programme La Noche, during...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here