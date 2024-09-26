Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Sep, 2024

In UN speech, Sanchez reaffirms Spain’s commitment to Gib treaty

Photo via Pool Moncloa/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

By Brian Reyes
26th September 2024

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez used a speech at the United Nations’ General Assembly to again underline Spain’s hope for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar “as soon as possible”, while underscoring too his government’s traditional position on sovereignty before the UN.

Speaking in New York, Mr Sanchez focused his speech on global challenges including the conflict in the Middle East and emerging threats, the impact of disruptive technology, the need for a “profound reform” of international financial systems to promote sustainable development and tackle climate change, and the danger of “reactionary” politics to democracies around the world.

Against a backdrop of global turmoil, Mr Sanchez singled out the European Union as “an example of hope”.

“No one could have imagined the European geopolitical landscape could have changed so radically in just a few decades,” he said.

“That is why Spain, as a member of the European Union, is committed to an agenda for peace.”

As he does in every General Assembly address, Mr Sanchez dedicated a few paragraphs to Gibraltar during the wide-ranging speech, expressing commitment to the treaty negotiation while restating Spain’s standard position on sovereignty, using the same language as last year.

In reflecting on the EU as a force for good, Mr Sanchez highlighted the “bilateral agreement” reached on New Year’s Eve in 2020 between the UK and Spain – an agreement negotiated with Gibraltar too – which serves as the foundation for ongoing negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

He said Gibraltar was “very important to Spain” in the context of the UK’s departure from the EU.

“We continue to work intensely since then, now with a new UK Government, so that this agreement lays the foundation of a future relationship for this territory with the European Union, confident that an agreement on Gibraltar can be reached as soon as possible between the European Union and the United Kingdom,” he said.

“In Spain’s view, this agreement must fully respect United Nations doctrine on said territory, with which Spain logically is fully aligned.”

“And it must also respect my country’s legal position on the sovereignty and jurisdiction in the relation to the same.”

“We wish to work for the development of a prosperous, social and economic area that encompasses Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.”

