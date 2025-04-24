Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spanish police seize over €50,000 in undeclared cash at La Linea border

Archive image of the frontier. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
24th April 2025

Spanish police officers at the La Linea border seized more than €50,000 in undeclared cash from two Moroccan nationals attempting to leave Spain in a vehicle with a Gibraltar licence plate.

The operation was carried out during routine security checks at the border crossing, Spain’s Policia Nacional said in a statement.

Officers identified the vehicle and inspected its interior, discovering €50,545, £305 and 16,890 Moroccan dirhams hidden in various compartments and among personal belongings.

The individuals were unable to justify the legal origin of the money and had not made the required declaration to the authorities.

The total amount exceeded the legal threshold for undeclared cash movements across borders, which is set at €10,000.

The funds were seized under money laundering laws.

Most Read

Local News

Almost 80% of local population gambles, survey finds

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar recognised for international tax cooperation and modernisation plans

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Six GHA healthcare assistants awarded NCFE Diplomas in Care

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Local News

DPC to discuss former St Mary’s School project, Moorish Castle refurb and motel extension

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Pope Francis, who once urged Gibraltar to ‘preserve and treasure’ its interfaith harmony, dies aged 88

Mon 21st Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Celebrations as campaigners welcome court ruling on definition of a woman

17th April 2025

UK/Spain News
Royal Navy flagship to sail this month on Indo-Pacific diplomatic mission

8th April 2025

UK/Spain News
Government declines to put date on when Chagos Islands deal will be agreed

2nd April 2025

UK/Spain News
UK visitors face £6 rise in permit fee

2nd April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025