Spanish police seize over €50,000 in undeclared cash at La Linea border

Spanish police officers at the La Linea border seized more than €50,000 in undeclared cash from two Moroccan nationals attempting to leave Spain in a vehicle with a Gibraltar licence plate.

The operation was carried out during routine security checks at the border crossing, Spain’s Policia Nacional said in a statement.

Officers identified the vehicle and inspected its interior, discovering €50,545, £305 and 16,890 Moroccan dirhams hidden in various compartments and among personal belongings.

The individuals were unable to justify the legal origin of the money and had not made the required declaration to the authorities.

The total amount exceeded the legal threshold for undeclared cash movements across borders, which is set at €10,000.

The funds were seized under money laundering laws.