DPC approves Govt plans for old St Mary’s School, Moorish Castle and Sunrise Motel
Three major Government planning applications gained unanimous approval at Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. The commission debated the Government applications for a new Hebrew School at the former St Mary’s, works at the Moorish Castle complex and plans for an extension to the Sunrise Motel on Devil’s Tower Road. First on the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here