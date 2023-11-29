Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Inaugural Youth Symposium engages young voices in policymaking

By Chronicle Staff
29th November 2023

The first-ever Youth Symposium convened last week at the John Mackintosh Hall, where the Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, and the Gibraltar Youth Service engaged in dialogue with young people from diverse backgrounds.

The symposium served as a platform for Mr Santos to connect directly with Gibraltar’s youth, listening to their concerns, ideas, and aspirations.

A statement from No6 Convent Place said that “the event was a lively exchange of thoughts and perspectives, with attendees representing various fields, including education, NGOs and youth groups.”

“The symposium was designed as an inclusive forum, encouraging open discussions on pertinent issues affecting today's youth.”

“The symposium concluded on a high note, with a sense of optimism and shared responsibility between the Minister and the youth. As participants dispersed, there was a prevailing sentiment of empowerment and motivation to continue driving positive change in society,” said the Government statement.

Mr Santos added that the perspectives, opinions, and energy of our youth are instrumental.

“Today's symposium has reaffirmed my commitment to actively involve young voices in shaping policies that affect them directly. Our youth are not just the future and leaders of tomorrow; they are catalysts for change today."

For further information about the youth symposium, contact the Gibraltar Youth Service.
Email MZammit@gibraltar.gov.gi

Most Read

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Brexit

Cameron and Albares discuss Gib as all sides seek swift conclusion to treaty talks  

Tue 28th Nov, 2023

Local News

Grace Torres, veteran photojournalist, dies aged 75

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

#SophieSays Closing Chapters

Wed 29th Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar head coach Julio Ribas rejects idea of changing European Qualifiers format

Tue 28th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Museum Christmas Seminar

29th November 2023

Local News
The Mayor takes Bella Vista service users on Rock Tour

29th November 2023

Local News
RGP officers raise awareness of domestic abuse

29th November 2023

Local News
Feetham hosts workshop on youth engagement in Financial Sectors

29th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023