Inaugural Youth Symposium engages young voices in policymaking

The first-ever Youth Symposium convened last week at the John Mackintosh Hall, where the Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, and the Gibraltar Youth Service engaged in dialogue with young people from diverse backgrounds.

The symposium served as a platform for Mr Santos to connect directly with Gibraltar’s youth, listening to their concerns, ideas, and aspirations.

A statement from No6 Convent Place said that “the event was a lively exchange of thoughts and perspectives, with attendees representing various fields, including education, NGOs and youth groups.”

“The symposium was designed as an inclusive forum, encouraging open discussions on pertinent issues affecting today's youth.”

“The symposium concluded on a high note, with a sense of optimism and shared responsibility between the Minister and the youth. As participants dispersed, there was a prevailing sentiment of empowerment and motivation to continue driving positive change in society,” said the Government statement.

Mr Santos added that the perspectives, opinions, and energy of our youth are instrumental.

“Today's symposium has reaffirmed my commitment to actively involve young voices in shaping policies that affect them directly. Our youth are not just the future and leaders of tomorrow; they are catalysts for change today."

