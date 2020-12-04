Ince Group expands consultancy in Gib

Ince Consulting, part of The Ince Group, will be expanding its consultancy services, which will allow the firm to provide professional trustee services and fund administration.

The expansion will be regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and will build on the group’s experience in incorporation, registered office, secretarial services, accounting and compliance services.

The expanded service offering also allows the business to expand its range of regulated professional consultancy services which includes sectors such as maritime, gaming, finance, payments, technology and company law.

“I am thrilled that we have received authorisation to increase our services available to high-net-worth and financial services clients,” Heather Adamson, Head of Fiduciary at Ince Consulting (Gibraltar), said.

“In addition to servicing traditional private clients, as a professional trustee, we are now able to act as councillor to Gibraltar Foundations which are useful vehicles in the developing decentralised blockchain space.”

“With the new services we can leverage the team's full range of expertise, in order to provide a more holistic offer to existing and new clients.”

Ince Consulting will also be able to offer new fund administration services such as the set-up and establishment of fund structures, Net Asset Valuation preparation and the preparation of financial statements.

Investor on-boarding and transfer agency, regulatory reporting including AIFMD, FATCA, CRS, authorisation of payments and back office support will also be offered.

“The licensing approval to provide an ever-greater range of consultancy services is yet another example of how Ince is investing in and increasing its world leading offer to clients,” Mark Tantam, Ince’s Global Head of Consulting, said.

“Gibraltar is a key market for us and I look forward to delivering this new set of services to new and existing high-net-worth and financial services clients in the region.”