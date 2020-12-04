Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Ince Group expands consultancy in Gib

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2020

Ince Consulting, part of The Ince Group, will be expanding its consultancy services, which will allow the firm to provide professional trustee services and fund administration.

The expansion will be regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and will build on the group’s experience in incorporation, registered office, secretarial services, accounting and compliance services.

The expanded service offering also allows the business to expand its range of regulated professional consultancy services which includes sectors such as maritime, gaming, finance, payments, technology and company law.

“I am thrilled that we have received authorisation to increase our services available to high-net-worth and financial services clients,” Heather Adamson, Head of Fiduciary at Ince Consulting (Gibraltar), said.

“In addition to servicing traditional private clients, as a professional trustee, we are now able to act as councillor to Gibraltar Foundations which are useful vehicles in the developing decentralised blockchain space.”
“With the new services we can leverage the team's full range of expertise, in order to provide a more holistic offer to existing and new clients.”

Ince Consulting will also be able to offer new fund administration services such as the set-up and establishment of fund structures, Net Asset Valuation preparation and the preparation of financial statements.

Investor on-boarding and transfer agency, regulatory reporting including AIFMD, FATCA, CRS, authorisation of payments and back office support will also be offered.

“The licensing approval to provide an ever-greater range of consultancy services is yet another example of how Ince is investing in and increasing its world leading offer to clients,” Mark Tantam, Ince’s Global Head of Consulting, said.

“Gibraltar is a key market for us and I look forward to delivering this new set of services to new and existing high-net-worth and financial services clients in the region.”

Most Read

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Brexit

Spain still hopeful of agreement on Brexit deal for Gib

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Spanish Highly Commended No me canso de Mirarte By Brian Gordon

4th December 2020

Features
Six golden rules to reduce your risk of having a stroke

4th December 2020

Features
Most workers do not want an office Christmas party this year – UK report

4th December 2020

Features
Spanish galleon restored at the Holy Trinity Cathedral

4th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020