Income tax return forms available online in 'simplified' process, Govt says

PAYE and self-employed income tax forms will now be available in a new IT1 form available online as the Income Tax office aims to “simplify its processes”.

The form is available online and for those unable to use Government eServices, the form is available to download and to email in to the Income Tax Office.

The form has also been moved to a “more prominent position” on the Tax Office website, a statement from the Government read.

The tax returns for 2020/21 can be submitted online using eServices, online using eServices with the help and support from the eServices Hub at 323 Main Street, and by downloading the new IT1 paper form and submitting it via email or mail.

“People and businesses continue to respond to the ability to use eServices as more and more of these services are made available online,” a statement from the Government said.

“At today’s date, some 12,924 registrations have taken place for General eServices and a further 1,413 are pending verification.”

“In respect of Tax, which requires additional verification for security reasons some 2030 have registered and some 55 are pending verification.”

The Government spokesman said a promotional campaign asking tax payers to avail themselves of the eServices portal for their tax returns has gone live and the service is the result of the work put in by the Income Tax Office, ITLD and the Digital Services team.

It said that each of these Departments continues to work to simplify processes but without compromising on the steps required for security reasons to verify the identity of the users.

Earlier this week the GSD called for more clarity on personal tax returns after receiving complaints from members of the public, adding that there had been no guidance from the government or confirmation of the deadline for completion.

In its reply, the Government said: “It really is time the GSD opposition stopped jumping on bandwagons and appreciated the seriousness of the work being undertaken to improve the services being offered to the public.”