Thu 27th Apr, 2023

Increased cost of living dominates union messages ahead of May Day

By Priya Gulraj
27th April 2023

The impact of the cost-of-living crisis on workers and the need to increase minimum wages were at the core of messages ahead of this weekend’s Workers’ Memorial Day and May Day events. Both Unite the Union and the GGCA underscored the pressure being felt by lower-income workers in both the public and the private sector....

