Thu 21st Dec, 2023

India opens up e-Visa facility to Britons with Gib-issued passports

File photo dated 08/10/10 of a British passport, as a hard Brexit would send the quality of British citizenship into a "free fall", comparable to the effects of warfare on Syrian and Libyan nationalities, a new report shows. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday September 13, 2017. Results of the second Henley & Partners - Kochenov Quality of Nationality Index (QNI) have shown that the global standing of UK citizenship would suffer significantly if free movement was scrapped, robbing Brits of the right to work and settle in countries across the European Union. See PA story CITY Citizenship. Photo credit should read: Katie Collins/PA Wire

By Chronicle Staff
21st December 2023

The High Commission of India in the UK has announced that British nationals with passports issued in Gibraltar will now be able to obtain visas through India’s e-Visa facility, removing the need to physically visit a visa application centre.

The decision was welcomed by the Gibraltar Government, which said it will allow families of the local Indian diaspora and Gibraltarians wishing to visit India much easier access to visas.

“The High Commission of India is pleased to announce the extension of India’s e-Visa facility to UK nationals holding categories of UK passports issued in Gibraltar, Guernsey Island, Jersey Island and the Isle of Man, with immediate effect,” the High Commission said in a statement.

“This measure simplifies the process by which such UK citizens may travel to India, enabling application online for e-Visas to cover various purposes of travel, including for business, conferences, medical consultations and tourism.”

“E-visas are visas issued remotely (on-line), for travel to and entry into India, and are linked electronically to the traveller’s passport.”

“For eligible categories of travel, as enumerated above, these visas are issued to the applicant’s email, obviating the need to physically visit a visa application centre.”

Welcoming the news, No.6 Convent Place said in a statement: “The Government is grateful to His Excellency Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India, and his team who engaged with Gibraltar and UK officials to resolve this issue, including the Deputy Chief Minister, who met with His Excellency at the High Commission in May this year.”

E-Visas for India may be obtained online from https://www.indianvisaonline.gov.in

