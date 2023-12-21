India opens up e-Visa facility to Britons with Gib-issued passports

The High Commission of India in the UK has announced that British nationals with passports issued in Gibraltar will now be able to obtain visas through India’s e-Visa facility, removing the need to physically visit a visa application centre.

The decision was welcomed by the Gibraltar Government, which said it will allow families of the local Indian diaspora and Gibraltarians wishing to visit India much easier access to visas.

“The High Commission of India is pleased to announce the extension of India’s e-Visa facility to UK nationals holding categories of UK passports issued in Gibraltar, Guernsey Island, Jersey Island and the Isle of Man, with immediate effect,” the High Commission said in a statement.

“This measure simplifies the process by which such UK citizens may travel to India, enabling application online for e-Visas to cover various purposes of travel, including for business, conferences, medical consultations and tourism.”

“E-visas are visas issued remotely (on-line), for travel to and entry into India, and are linked electronically to the traveller’s passport.”

“For eligible categories of travel, as enumerated above, these visas are issued to the applicant’s email, obviating the need to physically visit a visa application centre.”

Welcoming the news, No.6 Convent Place said in a statement: “The Government is grateful to His Excellency Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India, and his team who engaged with Gibraltar and UK officials to resolve this issue, including the Deputy Chief Minister, who met with His Excellency at the High Commission in May this year.”

E-Visas for India may be obtained online from https://www.indianvisaonline.gov.in