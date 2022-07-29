Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Industrial action halts as Gibair and Unite negotiate pay dispute

Passengers disembark yesterday's British Airways flight. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
29th July 2022

Unite the Union members at Gibair have halted selective industrial action at Gibraltar International Airport, after negotiations over a pay claim continued on Friday afternoon.

The dispute saw Gibair ground handlers delay all flights departing Gibraltar on both Thursday and Friday by as much as two hours 40 minutes.

The Bland Group, which owns Gibair, issued a new proposal to staff.

The proposal included a 4% increase in salaries to all staff other than those on minimum wage, 2% increase in employer pension contributions, and those on minimum wage will be receiving an 8% increase as per legislation.

The action was paused at 6pm on Friday and another ballot on the offer is to take place between Saturday, July 30 to Monday, August 1.

The action saw Gibair employees work “slow” and not in uniform, with passengers airing their frustrations with delays.

Some 11 commercial British Airways and easyJet flights were delayed departing Gibraltar, leaving passengers stranded on the tarmac for hours.

But the delays also impacted arrivals, which saw passengers wait, in some cases for an hour, onboard for Gibair staff to prepare the flight to disembark.

Tempers flared on Thursday evening for passengers on the 8.30pm easyJet flight, which was already delayed arriving in Gibraltar.

The flight arrived at around 9.15pm, some 45 mins delayed.

But due to the industrial action, passengers faced further delays disembarking and collecting their baggage.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed passengers grew irritable when waiting in baggage reclaim.

He said passengers began banging on windows inside the Airport, as they could see their luggage on the tarmac and demanded to collect their bags rather than wait for them to be placed on the carousel.

Officers attended at 10.30pm and the situation diffused.

Most Read

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire ‘under control’ as new images show extreme conditions inside

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water restrictions after tunnel fire damages critical infrastructure

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water restrictions likely for two days as work underway on new pipe to AquaGib plant

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire under control as AquaGib plant is disconnected for safety reasons

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Businesses scramble to work around water disruption

29th July 2022

Local News
Work underway to repair damaged pipes, but water supply disruption expected for at least two days

29th July 2022

Local News
Water restrictions likely for two days as work underway on new pipe to AquaGib plant

29th July 2022

Local News
Airport passengers ‘exhausted’ and ‘frustrated’ as Gibair action leads to delays

28th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022