Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Inflation unexpectedly slows to lowest rate in 18 months

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA

By Press Association
20th September 2023

By Anna Wise, PA Business Reporter

UK inflation unexpectedly eased in August as a drop in hotel and air fare costs and a slowdown in food price rises helped offset a jump in fuel costs, according to official figures.

The surprise fall could take the pressure off the Bank of England to lift interest rates on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 6.7% in August, down from 6.8% in July.

It marks the lowest rate since February last year.

Analysts, and the Bank of England, had predicted inflation to accelerate last month to a reading of 7.1% due to a sharp rise in motor fuel amid a rebound in oil prices.

The surprise easing of CPI will be closely watched by the Bank’s policymakers who are meeting this week to decide whether to push through another interest rate hike.

Most economists have predicted that rates will rise again on Thursday, bringing the base rate to 5.5%, but August’s inflation reading could prompt policymakers to pause their cycle of rate rises.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt claimed the fall in the CPI rate shows “the plan to deal with inflation is working – plain and simple”.

He added: “But it is still too high which is why it is all the more important to stick to our plan to halve it so we can ease the pressure on families and businesses.

“It is also the only path to sustainably higher growth.”

The Government in January pledged to halve inflation from 10.7% to around 5.3% by the end of the year.

Grant Fitzner, the ONS’s chief economist, said: “The rate of inflation eased slightly this month driven by falls in the often-erratic cost of overnight accommodation and air fares, as well as food prices rising by less than the same time last year.

“This was partially offset by an increase in the price of petrol and diesel compared with a steep decline at this time last year, following record prices seen in July 2022.

“Core inflation has slowed this month by more than the headline rate, driven by lower services prices.”

Food prices increased to 13.6% in August against the same month last year, easing back from 14.9% growth in July, with the largest falls coming from milk, cheese, eggs, vegetables and fish.

It means that UK consumers still face climbing prices in supermarkets as food inflation remains well in double digits.

Meanwhile, the average price of petrol rose by 5.3p per litre between July and August – compared with a much sharper drop in prices last year from a record high in July 2022.

It comes a day after the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecast that the UK economy is set to witness the highest inflation rate of any G7 advanced economy.

The OECD said it expects UK inflation to be 7.2% in 2023, which would be the fastest rate across the G7 and the third fastest across the G20.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for boutique hotel on historic site at Secretary’s Lane

Tue 19th Sep, 2023

Local News

Man in court accused of attempting to run over three RG soldiers

Tue 19th Sep, 2023

Features

Jaylynn Cruz set to represent Gibraltar in Miss Grand pageant

Mon 18th Sep, 2023

Local News

Two election slates confirmed as GBC poll gives GSD the edge, although many undecided

Mon 18th Sep, 2023

Local News

Revised plans filed for Fortress Gallery

Tue 19th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Algeciras wildfire controlled after 24 intense hours

17th September 2023

UK/Spain News
Cadiz fireman on Morocco rescue effort: ‘I was their last hope and I could do no more’

15th September 2023

UK/Spain News
UK real wages no longer falling, but jobless rate rises to near two-year high

12th September 2023

UK/Spain News
UK to rejoin EU’s Horizon science programme

7th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023