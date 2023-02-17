Innovative electric crypto-mining taxi set for 2024 launch
A prototype of an electric crypto-mining taxi was shown outside the Sunborn on Thursday morning as part of a presentation for a new business model that could change the way taxis operate in countries around the world. The taxi was created by Etioca, an international company based in Gibraltar that aims to launch an “integrated...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here