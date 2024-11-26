Inquest probes man’s death two decades after suffering brain injury in UK custody
An inquest into the death of a Gibraltar-born man who died on the Rock after spending nearly 20 years in a minimally conscious state began at the Coroner’s Court this week. Robert Bates died in 2013, aged 37, after suffering a life changing hypoxic brain injury in 1994 while detained at the Brinsford young offenders'...
