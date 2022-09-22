Inquiry must ‘get to the truth’ of McGrail retirement ‘one way or the other’
The GSD said on Wednesday that the McGrail inquiry must establish the circumstances of the controversial early retirement of the former Commissioner of Police “one way or the other” and that its final report should be published “in full without redactions” in the interests of Gibraltar’s democratic institutions. The party was reacting after the inquiry...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here