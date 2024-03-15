Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Inspector Barker retires from the RGP

By Chronicle Staff
15th March 2024

Inspector Paul Barker has retired from the Royal Gibraltar Police after 22 years’ service.

Inspector Barker, who is originally from Sheffield, joined the force in 2002 as a Response Team officer, before moving to the Criminal Investigation Department for four years.

After being promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2010, he returned to the Response Teams before helping to launch the force’s File Preparation Unit.

During his career he also worked in Force Intelligence, the Media Office and as Staff Officer, before being promoted to the rank of Inspector in 2019.

He served in the Intelligence Corps of the British Army before joining the RGP, and also worked as the force’s Aide-De-Camp to the Governor and headed the Gibraltar Co-ordinating Centre for Criminal Intelligence and Drugs (GCID) and the Gibraltar’s Interpol Office.

A spokesman for the RGP said: “We wish Paul all the best in his retirement.”

Most Read

Local News

£2m fraud case ‘implausible’, defence lawyer tells court

Thu 14th Mar, 2024

Local News

Fraud trial defendant is ‘frankly unbelievable’, prosecutors tell court in closing statements

Wed 13th Mar, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

In the Commons, Brexit wounds fester in exchanges on Gibraltar

Tue 12th Mar, 2024

Brexit

June EU election need not mean end to treaty talks, CM tells Parliament

Thu 14th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Lord Cameron ‘confident of good agreement’ in Gib treaty talks

Wed 13th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Supported Needs and Disability Office attend onference on autism

15th March 2024

Local News
European Commission deletes Gibraltar from ‘high risk’ list after FATF decision

15th March 2024

Local News
RGP welcomes 16 new officers in Passing Out Parade

15th March 2024

Local News
£2m fraud case ‘implausible’, defence lawyer tells court

14th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024