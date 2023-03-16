Inspired by Gibraltar, international artist Jana Nicole returns for 'Art Revolution'
Award-winning American born artist Jana Nicole will be exhibiting her Gibraltar inspired artworks this evening in the Gustavo Bacarisas gallery in Casemates. Inspired by the two oldest macaques in Gibraltar, Jana has created two pieces for the Art Revolution exhibition organised by John Paul Bautista from Ace Art. Jana is also exhibiting her new collection...
