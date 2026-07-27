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Mon 27th Jul, 2026

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UK/Spain News

Labour inspector classifies Atlanterra fatal accident as most serious breach

By Maria Jesus Corrales
27th July 2026

Spain’s Labour Inspectorate has concluded that failures to comply with workplace health and safety regulations by construction company Manuel Alba S.A. were the underlying cause of the fatal workplace accident at Atlanterra in April, according to the CCOO del Hábitat trade union. 

The union said the findings followed a complaint it lodged after a worker died at a construction site in the Atlanterra area of Tarifa. 

In a resolution sent to CCOO by the labour authority, the inspectorate concluded that the accident resulted from breaches of occupational risk prevention regulations and has issued an infringement notice at the maximum level. 

The resolution also includes an increase in compensation payments for the deceased worker’s heirs, a measure that CCOO had requested. The union said that while the decision could not lessen the loss of life, it would help reduce the financial impact on the worker’s family. 

CCOO welcomed the Labour Inspectorate’s investigation into the incident. 

A spokesperson for CCOO del Hábitat said: “This Labour Inspectorate report demonstrates that, once again, a company’s negligence in complying with its occupational health and safety obligations lies behind the loss of a worker’s life.” 

The union also renewed its calls for greater resources to strengthen workplace health and safety monitoring and enforcement. 

CCOO said that four workers have died in workplace accidents in the Campo de Gibraltar during the first half of this year, double the total number of fatal workplace accidents recorded throughout 2025. 

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