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Mon 27th Jul, 2026

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La Línea student achieves Cádiz province’s best exam results of 2025/26

By Maria Jesus Corrales
27th July 2026

Jialuo Cheng, a student at IES Mediterráneo in La Línea, has secured one of the top university entrance examination results in Andalucía, as well as the best score in Cádiz province from more than 10,300 applicants. 

Mr Cheng is among 10 students from across Cádiz province, including four from the Campo de Gibraltar, to receive Premios Extraordinarios de Bachillerato (PAB) in recognition of their outstanding academic performance during their last year of secondary education. 

Intended to promote quality, equality and academic excellence across the region, the Premios Extraordinarios de Bachillerato are granted by the Junta de Andalucia following a rigorous assessment process and only 66 are available, with 10 allocated to Cádiz province. 

Mr Cheng obtained a score of 13,813 in the university entrance examinations and a PAB score of 35.92, the highest mark awarded in Cádiz province. 

Speaking after receiving the award, MrCheng thanked those who had supported him throughout his studies and encouraged his fellow students to continue striving for excellence, describing education as a driver towards positive change fostering both personal and collective growth. 

The other students from the Campo de Gibraltar recognised with the awards were Sofía Rodríguez Paz, from IES Virgen de la Esperanza in La Línea; and Alice Tettamanti, Pedro Codet Montero and Gala Briones Matarán from IES El Getares in Algeciras.

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