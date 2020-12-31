‘Intense’ negotiations as Gib deal edges ‘ever closer’
- UK Parliament told UK has 'political and moral obligation' to secure agreement A deal for Gibraltar’s future relations with the EU is “getting ever closer”, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has told the Chronicle, as negotiators from Gibraltar, the UK and Spain remained locked in “intense” negotiations. With just a day to go before the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here