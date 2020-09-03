Interactive learning resources introduced at local art galleries

Gibraltar Cultural Services has produced resources for children to make their visits to the Galleries interesting and fun.

In a statement the Gibraltar Government said the series of worksheets focusing on the artworks and artists on show, and related content, will make children’s time at these venues more inspiring.

These range from ‘spot the object,’ ‘join the dots’ and symmetry worksheets, as well as a word search.

The content has been created by artist and GEMA Gallery Attendant, Shane Dalmedo, who is extremely enthusiastic about the initiative.

The first phase focuses on the permanent exhibition at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery with further creative activities being explored to cover all the Galleries.

All this is in addition to the Scavenger Hunt questionnaire already on offer which has been

updated this year to offer variety.

“This is yet another initiative by GCS on behalf of my Ministry of Education and Culture in bringing these two key elements of our society together,” the Minister for Education and Culture, John Cortes said.

“I am certain that it will be a popular and successful way of impressing on our young people the importance of Art as a medium for expression."