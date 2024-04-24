Interference set for two rock gigs

One of the newest bands on the Rock, Interference, are set to make their official debut this Friday at Rock on the Rock, with tickets for the gig proving popular as soon as they went on sale.

The gig will give music lovers an opportunity to catch the band before their big gig, organised by the Musicians Association of Gibraltar , in Ince’s Hall on May 10.

Interference is made up of teenagers Gustavo ‘Goose’ Sequeira as lead singer and guitar, Harry Warne on lead guitar, Idan Khimich on drums and Sam Redman on bass.

The band describe their sound as a fusion of classic rock vibes from the '80s and '90s with their own twist.

“We're trying to be versatile, mixing in some new stuff while staying true to the classics,” said Harry.

Sam added, “We're hoping to keep growing as a band, maybe even record some original songs down the line. But for now, we're focused on putting on a killer show and seeing where it takes us.”

While Rock on the Rock will be the band’s first official gig, they did take to the stage and play three songs two weeks ago during the open mic night at Lord Nelsons.

Supporting them at Rock on the Rock will be Della Slade.

“We watched her once and she was amazing,” said Idan.

“We went to a bar once and she was there with her band and we were like, wow.”

“We saw she was around our age, so we were like, why not?”

Idan explained what people can expect this Friday.

“You can expect amazing rock music that you are not going to find any other place in Gib.”

Goose added that the band believes you don’t see many newer bands doing rock music.

“I think that's going to be something interesting for people our age who listen to Nirvana, Radiohead, Deftones, bands like that, when it's not really a genre that is being brought up as much as it used to be,” he said.

Harry summed it up by saying, “It is going to be a good night.”

While the music they will play on the night will be from the ‘80s and ‘90s, they are also in the process of writing their own music and lyrics.

But, between band practice, guitar lessons, school work, work and other commitments they have not had the space to make that happen yet, but they are working on it.

“It’s a work in progress,” said Sam. With the lyrics nearly there it is the structure that they are working on.

But, first, their two gigs must take priority so they can give the audience the best of themselves.

Not bad for a band who only formed last December.

“The thing is, right now we're focusing on getting a setlist for this show,” said Harry.

“After that, we can work on originals and all that stuff. We have been a band since December. That’s barely any time.”

“But, we are still going to be great,” he added.

Interference emerged when fate led the group of talented musicians to each other.

And what started with a few of them jamming together resulted in a common love for music, and a chemistry that was there from the start.

The band came about when Idan invited Goose over one day to jam, they decided they would like to get a band together. But it never happened.

Sometime later, Sam was out with Harry one night who recalled that their guitar teacher had mentioned that Sam was looking to form a band.

“So I said ‘yo, I heard you’re making a band. If you ever need another guitarist, just give me a call’,” Harry said.

Idan, who also takes guitar lessons with the same teacher, had also asked their teacher, “Who is the best guitarist?”

And was told “Harry, he is really good and he has this long hair.”

The trio got together at Idan’s house and started to play together. With Goose onboard, the band was formed.

Sam had to change from playing the guitar to bass and now takes lessons in both. While at first he may have been apprehensive about playing bass, he has grown to love it.

“I did fall in love with it eventually and I do love playing it now. don't really see myself playing the guitar that much. I see myself playing the bass,” he said.

After their first gig at Rock on the Rock, Interference have the Youth Concert at Ince’s Hall, a Musicians Association of Gibraltar event also featuring The Uninvited.

This gig may be a bit different to the Rock on the Rock gig but they still will “keep the classics” said Goose.

“I want people to look forward to some iconic songs that we can cover.”

Adding that while they have three songs they always play as much as they can, they play Radiohead’s Creep without fail every practice.

“Creep is the first song we all sounded really good on and it’s the first song that we got perfect,” said Harry.

One they won’t play is Wonderwall, which appears to be some inside joke with the band.

Finally Harry said, “Come on down, on the 26th, to the live show if you like music or rock music.”

And Idan encouraged people to bring their friends and family along too.

To follow the band or find out more information on their gigs, go to https://www.instagram.com/interferencemusic/

To buy tickets for Rock on the Rock, go to https://www.buytickets.gi/events/live-music-ft-interference-della-slade-828

To buy tickets for the Ince’s Hall gig, go to https://www.buytickets.gi/events/youth-concert-826

There are a limited number of free students tickets for this gig being made available by MAG.