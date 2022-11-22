International and local artists come together in John Mac exhibition
An exhibition featuring international and local artists is open this week in the John Mackintosh Hall, organised by John-Paul Bautista from Ace Art. The exhibition features 70 artworks from 11 artists, in different mediums and styles. Local artists include Monica Popham, Gail Francis-Tiron, and Adrian Pitts, while international artists include Rich Levine, Ramon Maiden, Jana...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here