International author Ele Fountain in Gibraltar for Literature Week
For years Ele Fountain worked as an editor in children’s publishing where she launched and nurtured the careers of many prize-winning and bestselling authors. Now she writes her own books, producing four books. Her book Boy 87 has won four awards, and Ele is now in Gibraltar to host talks as part of Literature Week...
